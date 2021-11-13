State Street Corp Acquires 225,510 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.76% of GrowGeneration worth $49,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,165,000 after buying an additional 70,075 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 5.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 57.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 83.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 620.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after buying an additional 160,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRWG shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 2.71. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.