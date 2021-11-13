State Street Corp Boosts Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 88.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,220,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,855 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $50,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 32.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 137,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 33,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,724,000 after purchasing an additional 498,314 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.08. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

