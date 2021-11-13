State Street Corp Acquires 41,288 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.07% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $51,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $45.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $39,702.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $167,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,589 shares in the company, valued at $20,089,983.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $926,031. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.