FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 28.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 624,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 242,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in FedNat were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNHC. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FedNat in the second quarter valued at $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in FedNat in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedNat in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in FedNat in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of FedNat by 329.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

FNHC opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. FedNat Holding has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.86.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.06). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedNat Holding will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

