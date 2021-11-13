Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 19,687 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,687 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of California Water Service Group worth $12,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 85.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 27.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 640.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CWT opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.17.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, California Water Service Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

