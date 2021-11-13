Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 433,728 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,728 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $11,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACVA. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,894,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $121,740.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,875 shares of company stock worth $7,642,708.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

