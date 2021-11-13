Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 885,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,999 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $11,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

DBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diebold Nixdorf presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 3.10.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.