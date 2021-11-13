Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 35,315 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 403,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,315 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.09% of Premier Financial worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 24.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 17,717 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 10.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 840,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 77,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 33,581 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFC shares. Raymond James cut Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ PFC opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

