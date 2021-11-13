Insider Selling: Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Director Sells $275,880.00 in Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SHOO stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.30. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $354,306,000 after purchasing an additional 57,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after acquiring an additional 47,822 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,233,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,755,000 after acquiring an additional 166,764 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,928,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

