Insider Selling: Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP Sells $312,900.00 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $728.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the third quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

