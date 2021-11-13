Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.62 Million Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,549 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $11,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 23.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,252,000 after buying an additional 75,535 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 15.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 22.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,762,000 after buying an additional 25,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,817,000 after purchasing an additional 140,807 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $74.76 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.74%.

WGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.