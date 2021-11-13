Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.89 Million Stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 716,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $11,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXGN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $56,933.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.