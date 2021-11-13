Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Parsons worth $10,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,889,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 41.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,267,000 after acquiring an additional 752,226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 39.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,177,000 after acquiring an additional 281,198 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 53.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 633,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,943,000 after purchasing an additional 219,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 99.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 193,435 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,360.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSN opened at $36.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $956.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.00 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. Parsons’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

