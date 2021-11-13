Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 745,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,241,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,974,000 after buying an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

NYSE TRI opened at $119.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $78.04 and a 52-week high of $122.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.36. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

