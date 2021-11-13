UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25,223 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,598,000 after buying an additional 931,553 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,634,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,479,000 after purchasing an additional 708,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,878,000 after purchasing an additional 628,089 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

LAZ opened at $47.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.04. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $36.06 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Lazard’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 42.63%.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.