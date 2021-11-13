TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Rating Increased to Buy at Gordon Haskett

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $84.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $73.00. Gordon Haskett’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TJX. Citigroup raised their price target on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Loop Capital downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $68.80 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.39. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,176,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

