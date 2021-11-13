Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MAIN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 75.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,432,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 26.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 109,719 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

