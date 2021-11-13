UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,381 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of TripAdvisor worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.31. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRIP. DA Davidson increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

