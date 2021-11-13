UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 552.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,559,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,650 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,046,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,279,000 after purchasing an additional 399,666 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,273,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,574,000 after purchasing an additional 216,656 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,023,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,298,000 after purchasing an additional 177,818 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

In other Brink’s news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $65.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.42.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.