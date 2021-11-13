Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stake Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Installed Building Products worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,053.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after acquiring an additional 202,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,431,000 after purchasing an additional 77,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $133.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

IBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total transaction of $5,960,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $263,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,167,090. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

