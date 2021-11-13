Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bancorp 19.40% 9.74% 1.69% Axos Financial 30.84% 16.75% 1.58%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cincinnati Bancorp and Axos Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Axos Financial 0 1 3 1 3.00

Axos Financial has a consensus price target of $56.40, indicating a potential downside of 4.78%. Given Axos Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Axos Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million 2.32 $3.16 million $1.40 10.56 Axos Financial $723.12 million 4.87 $215.71 million $3.69 16.05

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp. Cincinnati Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axos Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Axos Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. The Securities Business segment involves in the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. The company was founded on July 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

