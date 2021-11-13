Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,721 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Snap by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,103,000 after purchasing an additional 270,632 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $4,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $2,620,124.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,761,206 shares in the company, valued at $124,499,652.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,963,651 shares of company stock worth $124,279,646.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a PE ratio of -127.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

