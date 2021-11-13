California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $286,000.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.15. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $83,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,459 shares of company stock worth $3,240,063. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

