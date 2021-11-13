Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Shares Acquired by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,595,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,500 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Streamline Health Solutions were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,137,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 112,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 22,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 196,789 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares during the period. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $83.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

