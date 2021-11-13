Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 65.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 466,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,160 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hanger were worth $11,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hanger by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanger by 25.0% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 231,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 46,251 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Hanger during the second quarter worth $617,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 19,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,474,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,567,000 after acquiring an additional 130,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $330,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HNGR opened at $20.52 on Friday. Hanger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $794.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a return on equity of 58.96% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

