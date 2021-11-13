LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $24.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LFST. Cowen initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LifeStance Health Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded LifeStance Health Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of LFST stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $904,000. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter worth about $562,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter worth about $364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 253.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after buying an additional 699,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter worth about $5,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

