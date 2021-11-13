Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Given “Hold” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.43. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. Chegg has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 74.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,273,000 after buying an additional 4,237,498 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 3.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,863,000 after buying an additional 670,026 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth approximately $48,985,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Chegg by 101.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,005,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,596,000 after purchasing an additional 506,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

