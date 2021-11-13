Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

SKT stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.92, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.93.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,459.71%.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $148,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth $87,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

