Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 292.50 ($3.82).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MONY shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Duffy bought 4,671 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £9,902.52 ($12,937.71).

Shares of LON MONY opened at GBX 211.40 ($2.76) on Friday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 311 ($4.06). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 225.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 250.38. The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.