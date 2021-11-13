LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNSPF. Morgan Stanley upgraded LondonMetric Property from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded LondonMetric Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

LNSPF stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

