Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,183 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $11,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth about $75,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $29.77 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.35.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REYN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.