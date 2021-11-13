Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $11.07 Million in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 321,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,067,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQJ. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $96,000.

Shares of QQQJ opened at $36.00 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $36.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

