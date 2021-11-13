Head to Head Contrast: Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Expedia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of GXO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Expedia Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Expedia Group and GXO Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expedia Group 0 17 12 0 2.41 GXO Logistics 0 4 11 0 2.73

Expedia Group currently has a consensus price target of $182.93, suggesting a potential upside of 2.25%. GXO Logistics has a consensus price target of $100.14, suggesting a potential upside of 1.61%. Given Expedia Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Expedia Group is more favorable than GXO Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares Expedia Group and GXO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expedia Group -10.46% -14.40% -1.89% GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Expedia Group and GXO Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expedia Group $5.20 billion 5.19 -$2.61 billion ($6.82) -26.23 GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GXO Logistics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expedia Group.

Summary

Expedia Group beats GXO Logistics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc. is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com. The B2B segment offers expedia business services organization including Expedia Partner Solutions and Egencia. The trivago segment generates advertising revenue primarily from sending referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from its hotel metasearch websites. Expedia Group was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA.

