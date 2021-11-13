M&T Bank’s (MTB) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB opened at $159.87 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a one year low of $116.29 and a one year high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.12.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Amundi acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,533,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after buying an additional 676,212 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,547,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in M&T Bank by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,368,000 after buying an additional 511,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.