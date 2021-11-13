Trex (NYSE:TREX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $129.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.36 and its 200 day moving average is $103.53. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $134.39.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $448,638.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,479 shares of company stock worth $1,483,423. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 560.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Trex by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

