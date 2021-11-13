Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,472,200.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $1,472,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $1,512,400.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,449,600.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $1,490,000.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,482,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $1,439,600.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $1,431,200.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $73.41 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.73 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

