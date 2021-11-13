Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Insider Purchases A$441,940.68 in Stock

Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO) insider Lev Mizikovsky bought 124,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.54 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$441,940.68 ($315,671.91).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 39,004 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.40 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of A$132,613.60 ($94,724.00).

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 6,154 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.40 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of A$20,923.60 ($14,945.43).

On Tuesday, October 5th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 20,000 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.56 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of A$71,200.00 ($50,857.14).

On Friday, August 27th, Lev Mizikovsky sold 20,000 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.60 ($2.57), for a total value of A$72,000.00 ($51,428.57).

On Wednesday, August 25th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 7,300 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.40 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of A$24,820.00 ($17,728.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Advance NanoTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

