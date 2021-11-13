FY2025 EPS Estimates for Avalo Therapeutics Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avalo Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.23.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

AVTX stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 272.08% and a negative net margin of 1,211.01%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,543,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.