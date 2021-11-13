Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CYRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $38,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 496,959 shares of company stock valued at $31,839,043. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,816 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 301,088 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $18,999,000 after buying an additional 38,997 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,528 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $13,915,000 after buying an additional 51,770 shares in the last quarter.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

