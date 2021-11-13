Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Vimeo alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist cut their price objective on Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Vimeo from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vimeo from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

VMEO opened at $22.89 on Thursday. Vimeo has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Vimeo will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vimeo (VMEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.