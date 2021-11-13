Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVCO opened at $295.00 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.85 and a 52-week high of $297.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

