RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins Sells 100,000 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RES opened at $5.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 1.96. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $7.43.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of RPC by 45.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPC by 13.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of RPC by 12.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of RPC by 594.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.