RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins Sells 100,000 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
RES opened at $5.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 1.96. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $7.43.
RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.
About RPC
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
