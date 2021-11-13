Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 70,489 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,489 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Compass Minerals International worth $11,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMP. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,547,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -70.24%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

