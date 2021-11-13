Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stake Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Celsius worth $11,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

CELH opened at $83.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.36 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.84. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

