Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 244,789 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $11,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 345,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,573,000 after purchasing an additional 309,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,789,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,743,000 after purchasing an additional 310,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,075,000 after purchasing an additional 106,835 shares in the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of PTCT opened at $39.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.