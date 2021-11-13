FY2024 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $10.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $50.98. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,969,000 after purchasing an additional 239,939 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after acquiring an additional 114,519 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 777,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after acquiring an additional 707,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

