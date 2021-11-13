Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) to “Hold”

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNR. Cowen assumed coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target on the stock.

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Burning Rock Biotech has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $39.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth $95,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at $130,000. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burning Rock Biotech (BNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.