ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.09.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $206,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,346.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,499,375 shares of company stock worth $31,802,962 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth $204,700,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in ThredUp by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $38,546,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,866,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ThredUp by 1,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,675 shares during the period. 25.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

