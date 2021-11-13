Christopher Aaron Lindner Sells 11,196 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Stock

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.80. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.98 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

