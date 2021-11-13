NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) PT Raised to $350.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $320.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NICE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.21.

NICE stock opened at $311.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.83. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 102.54, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $211.25 and a fifty-two week high of $319.36.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,055,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,609,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of NICE by 26.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,431,000 after purchasing an additional 407,633 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 59.2% in the second quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 875,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,614,000 after purchasing an additional 325,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NICE by 7.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,091,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,551,000 after purchasing an additional 292,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

